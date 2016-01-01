Overview

Dr. Julius Johnson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Leandro, CA. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.



Dr. Johnson works at Restore Women's Wellness Clinic in San Leandro, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.