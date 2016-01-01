Julius Nwosu, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julius Nwosu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julius Nwosu, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julius Nwosu, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bronx, NY.
Julius Nwosu works at
Locations
-
1
Morris Heights Health Center85 W Burnside Ave, Bronx, NY 10453 Directions (718) 716-4400
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julius Nwosu?
About Julius Nwosu, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508839267
Frequently Asked Questions
Julius Nwosu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julius Nwosu works at
Julius Nwosu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julius Nwosu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julius Nwosu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julius Nwosu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.