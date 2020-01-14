June Taylor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
June Taylor, LPC
Overview
June Taylor, LPC is a Counselor in Greenville, SC.
June Taylor works at
Locations
Upstate Therapy LLC125 The Pkwy Ste 104, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 322-8342
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is a fantastic counselor and has helped me so much already. She is insightful, caring, straightforward and knowledgeable. I highly recommend June Taylor!
About June Taylor, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1073699807
