See All Counselors in Houston, TX
Juri Lee, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Juri Lee, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Juri Lee, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX. 

Juri Lee works at HOUSTON SPINE & JOINT PAIN CONSULTANTS in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Laura Davison, LPC
Laura Davison, LPC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Deborah Feinsilver, LMFT
Deborah Feinsilver, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    El Camino Counseling Pllc
    10190 Katy Fwy Ste 240, Houston, TX 77043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 647-0002
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Juri Lee?

    Feb 12, 2016
    Juri Lee has strong knowledge in how to provide counseling. From my experience I was close to be admitted in an institution, but with her counseling sessions I did not need to be admitted, keeping me able to still working, improving interpersonal skills, and learned how to love myself. Results were there before expected date. She has a spot in my life step stones.
    ACR in Houston, TX — Feb 12, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Juri Lee, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Juri Lee, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Juri Lee to family and friends

    Juri Lee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Juri Lee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Juri Lee, LPC.

    About Juri Lee, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790856573
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Juri Lee, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juri Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Juri Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Juri Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Juri Lee works at HOUSTON SPINE & JOINT PAIN CONSULTANTS in Houston, TX. View the full address on Juri Lee’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Juri Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juri Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juri Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juri Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Juri Lee, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.