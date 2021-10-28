See All Nurse Practitioners in Old Bridge, NJ
Justene Mooney, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (69)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Justene Mooney, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Old Bridge, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers University, NJ - Master of Science in Nursing.

Justene Mooney works at Dermatology Associates of Central NJ in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Central NJ
    3548 US HIGHWAY 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 679-6300
  2. 2
    Toms River
    111 W Water St Ste 4, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 706-9230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cosmetic Procedure
Dandruff
Dry Skin
Cosmetic Procedure
Dandruff
Dry Skin

Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EBSO, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 28, 2021
    Justene did a great job romoving some dark spots from my face. It's 2 years later and they have not surfaced. I'm grateful I found her.
    — Oct 28, 2021
    About Justene Mooney, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659655058
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rutgers University, NJ - Master of Science in Nursing
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Justene Mooney, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Justene Mooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Justene Mooney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Justene Mooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    69 patients have reviewed Justene Mooney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justene Mooney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justene Mooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justene Mooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

