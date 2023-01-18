See All Physicians Assistants in Traverse City, MI
Justin Adrien, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.9 (59)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Justin Adrien, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Traverse City, MI. 

Justin Adrien works at Bay Area Dermatology - Traverse City in Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Dermatology - Traverse City
    999 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 265-5270
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2023
    good job
    jEFF fITCH — Jan 18, 2023
    Photo: Justin Adrien, PA-C
    About Justin Adrien, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1770896532
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Justin Adrien, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Justin Adrien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Justin Adrien has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Justin Adrien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Justin Adrien works at Bay Area Dermatology - Traverse City in Traverse City, MI. View the full address on Justin Adrien’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Justin Adrien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justin Adrien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justin Adrien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justin Adrien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

