Dr. Justin Baker, DC

Sports Medicine
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Justin Baker, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Steubenville, OH. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3151 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Apr 09, 2019
I have been seeing Dr Baker periodically for the past three years. He has always found the root of my problems almost immediately, and is always honest about if he can help me or if I need to see another physician. Always caring, and incredibly compassionate, a real asset to Trinity Health System.
About Dr. Justin Baker, DC

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1558608497
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

