Dr. Beavers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Beavers, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Beavers, OD
Dr. Justin Beavers, OD is an Optometrist in Rogers, AR.
Dr. Beavers works at
Dr. Beavers' Office Locations
Rediclinic LLC4208 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 631-2030
Wh Ar Medical Pllc4870 Elm Springs Rd Ste B, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 306-7484
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr Beavers for years. He's great and his assistant Brenda is pretty fantastic too. I've never had to wait or had any problems. when my husband had an eye infection he even took a quick look at it and didn't charge us because there wasn't anything he could do.
About Dr. Justin Beavers, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1942490263
