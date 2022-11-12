See All Family Doctors in Camden, SC
Justin Crawford, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Justin Crawford, NP

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Justin Crawford, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camden, SC. 

Justin Crawford works at MUSC Health Primary Care Haile St. in Camden, SC with other offices in Elgin, SC and Lugoff, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care Haile St.
    1344 Haile St, Camden, SC 29020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Primary Care Elgin
    2689 HIGHWAY 1 S, Elgin, SC 29045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MUSC Health Primary Care Lugoff
    710 DEWITT DR, Lugoff, SC 29078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Justin Crawford?

    Nov 12, 2022
    This young man is great, he listens, he’s very detailed, and easy to talk too. He also keeps looking for answers instead of rushing you in and out the door. And he has a positive disposition, plus his staff is always very friendly and helpful. I highly recommend him and his office.
    CATOMBOY — Nov 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Justin Crawford, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Justin Crawford, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Justin Crawford to family and friends

    Justin Crawford's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Justin Crawford

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Justin Crawford, NP.

    About Justin Crawford, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1134606122
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Justin Crawford, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Justin Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Justin Crawford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Justin Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Justin Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justin Crawford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justin Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justin Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.