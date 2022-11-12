Justin Crawford, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Justin Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Justin Crawford, NP
Overview
Justin Crawford, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camden, SC.
Justin Crawford works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Primary Care Haile St.1344 Haile St, Camden, SC 29020 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Primary Care Elgin2689 HIGHWAY 1 S, Elgin, SC 29045 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health Primary Care Lugoff710 DEWITT DR, Lugoff, SC 29078 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Justin Crawford?
This young man is great, he listens, he’s very detailed, and easy to talk too. He also keeps looking for answers instead of rushing you in and out the door. And he has a positive disposition, plus his staff is always very friendly and helpful. I highly recommend him and his office.
About Justin Crawford, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1134606122
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Justin Crawford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Justin Crawford accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Justin Crawford using Healthline FindCare.
Justin Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Justin Crawford works at
2 patients have reviewed Justin Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justin Crawford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justin Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justin Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.