See All Psychologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Justin D'Arienzo, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Justin D'Arienzo, PSY.D

Forensic Psychology
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Justin D'Arienzo, PSY.D is a Forensic Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. D'Arienzo works at DArienzo Psychology in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    D'Arienzo Psychological Group
    11512 Lake Mead Ave Unit 704, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 379-8094
  2. 2
    D'Arienzo Psychology
    6058 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 379-8094
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Borderline Intellectual Functioning
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Borderline Intellectual Functioning

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Borderline Intellectual Functioning Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Justin D'Arienzo, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144294174
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pensacola Naval Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth VA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin D'Arienzo, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Arienzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Arienzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Arienzo works at DArienzo Psychology in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. D'Arienzo’s profile.

    Dr. D'Arienzo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Arienzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Arienzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Arienzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Justin D'Arienzo, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.