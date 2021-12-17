See All Nurse Practitioners in Beaverton, OR
Justin Rice, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Justin Rice, PMHNP

Justin Rice, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Beaverton, OR. 

Justin Rice works at Sakura Recovery and Wellness, LLC. in Beaverton, OR with other offices in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Justin Rice's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sakura Recovery and Wellness, LLC.
    10700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy Ste 560, Beaverton, OR 97005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 352-4270
  2. 2
    Sakura Recovery and Wellness Llc.
    1675 SW Marlow Ave Ste 315, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 544-2463

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Autism
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Mood Disorders
Polysubstance Dependence
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Moda Health
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Dec 17, 2021
    I worked with Justin for a 1.5 years. In my decade of therapy, he is by far the best, most intelligent, hardworking mental health practitioner I have worked with. The work is hard and it can be challenging to accept the honest feedback he will give you. It is always with good intention. Healing is not supposed to be easy and he is upfront about that. Justin has helped me value recovery in a way that I had not before. One of my favorite lessons from him is that without accepting that life can be difficult, painful, and terrifying sometimes, you keep running in circles trying to protect yourself from what it is to live a human life. Justin helps you in the process of letting feelings come back into your life. Working through adverse life experiences is rarely fun, but can be absolutely life-changing when done with the right support system. Whenever I put in the work, Justin would match that effort. He wants his patients to heal and life the best life possible.
    About Justin Rice, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881008209
