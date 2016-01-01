Justin Strickland, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Justin Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Justin Strickland, PA-C
Overview
Justin Strickland, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wake Forest, NC.
Justin Strickland works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Village Family Care3213 ROGERS RD, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 214-5232
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Justin Strickland?
About Justin Strickland, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1801455704
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Justin Strickland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Justin Strickland using Healthline FindCare.
Justin Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Justin Strickland works at
Justin Strickland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Justin Strickland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justin Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justin Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.