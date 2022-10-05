Overview

Justin Sullivan, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Justin Sullivan works at Point Plaza Primary Care in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Haddonfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.