Dr. Justin Woitte, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woitte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Woitte, DPT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Woitte, DPT
Dr. Justin Woitte, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Baxter, MN.
Dr. Woitte works at
Dr. Woitte's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic13060 Isle Dr, Baxter, MN 56425 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woitte?
About Dr. Justin Woitte, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Male
- 1174056600
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Woitte using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Woitte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woitte works at
Dr. Woitte has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woitte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woitte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woitte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.