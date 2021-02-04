Dr. Justine Chen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justine Chen, OD
Dr. Justine Chen, OD is an Optometrist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Chen, Justine3339 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (754) 202-2855
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Chen since she opened her Office in Emerald Hills, love her. She is personal professional and caring. You got to love Vincent, he gives the Office class with a little flavor. They never let me down to this day and believe me I can be quite difficult and demanding. Great Service!
About Dr. Justine Chen, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1225202328
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
