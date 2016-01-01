See All Physicians Assistants in Bridgeport, CT
Justine Ciarleglio, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Justine Ciarleglio, PA-C

Justine Ciarleglio, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Desales University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Justine Ciarleglio works at Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Justine Ciarleglio's Office Locations

    Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County
    2979 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 683-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
    About Justine Ciarleglio, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851632483
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Desales University
