Justine Farnsworth, MSED

Counseling
4.5 (21)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Justine Farnsworth, MSED is a Counselor in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Justine Farnsworth works at Meridian Counseling Services LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meridian Counseling Services LLC
    1930 Marlton Pike E Ste M68, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 816-7114
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Justine Farnsworth, MSED

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619088648
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Justine Farnsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Justine Farnsworth works at Meridian Counseling Services LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Justine Farnsworth’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Justine Farnsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justine Farnsworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justine Farnsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justine Farnsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

