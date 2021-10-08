Justine Frankel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Justine Frankel, MPT
Justine Frankel, MPT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA.
Jill Dorn24520 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 379-4337
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We have been seeing Justine for about 6 six years. She has mostly seen my daughter for adoption related attachment issues. She has also seen my son, myself, and the entire family. She may not always be on time, but she's worth the wait.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1740354927
