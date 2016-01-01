Justine Groarke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Justine Groarke, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Justine Groarke, NP
Justine Groarke, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mineola, NY.
Justine Groarke works at
Justine Groarke's Office Locations
Womens Contemporary Care Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 100, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3010
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Justine Groarke, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932434388
Frequently Asked Questions
Justine Groarke accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Justine Groarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Justine Groarke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Justine Groarke.
