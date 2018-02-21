Justine Kuroda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Justine Kuroda, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Erie, PA.
Glenwood Family Medicine213 E 41st St, Erie, PA 16504 Directions (814) 864-4987Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 11:45amFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760991756
Justine Kuroda accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Justine Kuroda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Justine Kuroda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Justine Kuroda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Justine Kuroda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Justine Kuroda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.