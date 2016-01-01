Dr. Justine O Dell, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O Dell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justine O Dell, OD
Overview of Dr. Justine O Dell, OD
Dr. Justine O Dell, OD is an Optometrist in Spartanburg, SC.
Dr. O Dell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. O Dell's Office Locations
-
1
Spartanburg Vision West227 E Blackstock Rd Ste 200, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Directions (864) 345-7963
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O Dell?
About Dr. Justine O Dell, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1003220138
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O Dell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O Dell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O Dell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O Dell works at
Dr. O Dell speaks Spanish.
Dr. O Dell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O Dell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O Dell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O Dell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.