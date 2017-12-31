See All Family Doctors in Huntersville, NC
Juwairiyah Foxx, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Juwairiyah Foxx, FNP

Family Medicine
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Juwairiyah Foxx, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. 

Juwairiyah Foxx works at Novant Health Huntersville Pediatrics & Internal Medicine in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Huntersville Pediatrics & Internal Medicine
    16525 Holly Crest Ln Ste 150, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2328
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Juwairiyah Foxx?

    Dec 31, 2017
    Myself and kiddos have seen J.Foxx as a family practicianer for several years. I recommend her and appreciate her mannerisms and insight.
    — Dec 31, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Juwairiyah Foxx, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Juwairiyah Foxx, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Juwairiyah Foxx to family and friends

    Juwairiyah Foxx's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Juwairiyah Foxx

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Juwairiyah Foxx, FNP.

    About Juwairiyah Foxx, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1316244106
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Juwairiyah Foxx, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juwairiyah Foxx is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Juwairiyah Foxx has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Juwairiyah Foxx has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Juwairiyah Foxx works at Novant Health Huntersville Pediatrics & Internal Medicine in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Juwairiyah Foxx’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Juwairiyah Foxx. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juwairiyah Foxx.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juwairiyah Foxx, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juwairiyah Foxx appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.