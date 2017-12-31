Juwairiyah Foxx, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juwairiyah Foxx is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Juwairiyah Foxx, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Juwairiyah Foxx, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC.
Juwairiyah Foxx works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Huntersville Pediatrics & Internal Medicine16525 Holly Crest Ln Ste 150, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 908-2328
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Juwairiyah Foxx?
Myself and kiddos have seen J.Foxx as a family practicianer for several years. I recommend her and appreciate her mannerisms and insight.
About Juwairiyah Foxx, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1316244106
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Juwairiyah Foxx has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Juwairiyah Foxx accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Juwairiyah Foxx using Healthline FindCare.
Juwairiyah Foxx has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Juwairiyah Foxx works at
2 patients have reviewed Juwairiyah Foxx. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juwairiyah Foxx.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juwairiyah Foxx, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juwairiyah Foxx appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.