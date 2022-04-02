See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Juwaun Hinkle, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Juwaun Hinkle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Juwaun Hinkle works at SOUTHWEST MEDICAL ASSOCIATES INC in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Walgreen Co
    4835 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2022
    PA Hinkle is the best!! He takes the time to listen and has been spot on with my health issues and his care of them. When i reach out to him i hear back almost immediately, which is almost unheard of these days. I feel very fortunate to have him handling my medical care. He truly cares about his patients.
    LuAnn Schmitz — Apr 02, 2022
    Photo: Juwaun Hinkle, PA-C
    About Juwaun Hinkle, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013300714
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Juwaun Hinkle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Juwaun Hinkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Juwaun Hinkle works at SOUTHWEST MEDICAL ASSOCIATES INC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Juwaun Hinkle’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Juwaun Hinkle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juwaun Hinkle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juwaun Hinkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juwaun Hinkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.