Overview of Dr. Kaaren Bekken, PHD

Dr. Kaaren Bekken, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Mgh Neurolinguistics Lab-Research



Dr. Bekken works at Kaaren Bekken, PhD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Woburn, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.