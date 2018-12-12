Dr. Kaaren Bekken, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bekken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaaren Bekken, PHD
Overview of Dr. Kaaren Bekken, PHD
Dr. Kaaren Bekken, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Mgh Neurolinguistics Lab-Research
Dr. Bekken works at
Dr. Bekken's Office Locations
-
1
Kaaren Bekken, PhD2211 Corinth Ave Ste 309, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 351-6850
-
2
Kaaren Bekken, PhD400 TRADECENTER, Woburn, MA 01801 Directions (617) 949-1252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Massachusetts Group Insurance Commission (GIC)
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bekken?
Dr. Bekken is the absolute best! She is dedicated and extremely skilled. She came through for my son and was very instrumental in helping us secure the appropriate school placement for him. I recommend her with absoluteyno reservation.
About Dr. Kaaren Bekken, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English, Spanish
- 1235129842
Education & Certifications
- Mgh Neurolinguistics Lab-Research
- Mass. General Hospital
- UCSD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bekken has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bekken accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bekken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bekken works at
Dr. Bekken speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekken. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bekken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bekken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.