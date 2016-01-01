See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Kacey Gilford, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kacey Gilford, OD

Optometry
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kacey Gilford, OD

Dr. Kacey Gilford, OD is an Optometrist in Glendale, AZ. 

Dr. Gilford works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Glendale in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gilford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glendale
    5285 W Bell Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 641-8852

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Accidental Eye Injuries
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Opticare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Spectera
    • Starmark
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Triwest
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gilford?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kacey Gilford, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kacey Gilford, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gilford to family and friends

    Dr. Gilford's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gilford

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kacey Gilford, OD.

    About Dr. Kacey Gilford, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1245510379
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kacey Gilford, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilford works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Glendale in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Gilford’s profile.

    Dr. Gilford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.