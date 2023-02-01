See All Nurse Practitioners in Annapolis, MD
Kacie Dunn, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kacie Dunn, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kacie Dunn, CRNP

Kacie Dunn, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Annapolis, MD. 

Kacie Dunn works at Capital Womens Care in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Kacie Dunn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Womens Care
    2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 310, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 266-7755

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Kacie Dunn?

Feb 01, 2023
Straight up- no questions about it- she is absolutely exceptional, thorough, knowledgeable, kind, and has an absolutely phenomenal bedside manner. This woman could literally command a train to take me through the gates of hell and I trust with my whole heart that she would get me to our destination safely without breaking a sweat
Joanna Wahler — Feb 01, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kacie Dunn, CRNP
How would you rate your experience with Kacie Dunn, CRNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kacie Dunn to family and friends

Kacie Dunn's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kacie Dunn

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kacie Dunn, CRNP.

About Kacie Dunn, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073121406
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kacie Dunn, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kacie Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kacie Dunn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kacie Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kacie Dunn works at Capital Womens Care in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Kacie Dunn’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Kacie Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kacie Dunn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kacie Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kacie Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kacie Dunn, CRNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.