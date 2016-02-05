Dr. Kai Borgstrom, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borgstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kai Borgstrom, DC
Overview
Dr. Kai Borgstrom, DC is a Chiropractor in Cypress, TX.
Dr. Borgstrom works at
Locations
-
1
LifeClinic Cypress9922 Fry Rd, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (832) 745-4158Monday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borgstrom?
Highly recommend, Dr. Kai! Professional but very welcoming. Tailors each appointment based on your feedback. He explains every technique and exercise.
About Dr. Kai Borgstrom, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1821220435
Education & Certifications
- Moody Health Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borgstrom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borgstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borgstrom works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Borgstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borgstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borgstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borgstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.