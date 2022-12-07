See All Counselors in Desoto, TX
Kaiesha Flucas, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Kaiesha Flucas, LPC

Counseling
4.9 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kaiesha Flucas, LPC is a Counselor in Desoto, TX. 

Kaiesha Flucas works at Kaiesha L Flucas in Desoto, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiesha L Flucas
    1229 E Pleasant Run Rd Ste 305, Desoto, TX 75115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 960-1536
    Monday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm
    Friday
    4:30pm - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Superior HealthPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kaiesha Flucas?

    Dec 07, 2022
    Ms. Kaiesha Flucas was recommended to me as I was at a lost as to how to help my daughter through her social anxiety issues. She has definitely helped my daughter open up more to her family and be more social via baby steps. I have definitely seen positive changes in her and my daughter looks forward to her sessions with her. She has helped my family be a better and stronger support system for her. Ms. Flucas is absolutely awesome, and I would highly recommend her!
    Qiana Cobb-Sinnie — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kaiesha Flucas, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Kaiesha Flucas, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kaiesha Flucas to family and friends

    Kaiesha Flucas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kaiesha Flucas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kaiesha Flucas, LPC.

    About Kaiesha Flucas, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568861730
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Unt Denton, Tx
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kaiesha Flucas, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kaiesha Flucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kaiesha Flucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kaiesha Flucas works at Kaiesha L Flucas in Desoto, TX. View the full address on Kaiesha Flucas’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Kaiesha Flucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kaiesha Flucas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaiesha Flucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaiesha Flucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kaiesha Flucas, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.