See All Family Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Kaila Haskins, PNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kaila Haskins, PNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kaila Haskins, PNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Kaila Haskins works at Novant Health Digital Care Group in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Digital Care Group
    2085 Frontis Plaza Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7940
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kaila Haskins?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kaila Haskins, PNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kaila Haskins, PNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kaila Haskins to family and friends

    Kaila Haskins' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kaila Haskins

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kaila Haskins, PNP.

    About Kaila Haskins, PNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1003395948
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kaila Haskins, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kaila Haskins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kaila Haskins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kaila Haskins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kaila Haskins works at Novant Health Digital Care Group in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Kaila Haskins’s profile.

    Kaila Haskins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kaila Haskins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaila Haskins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaila Haskins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.