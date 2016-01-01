Dr. Kaitlan Gibbons, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibbons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaitlan Gibbons, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Kaitlan Gibbons, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from American School of Professional Psychology - Washington DC.
Dr. Gibbons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Texas Veteran's Healthcare System1901 S 1st St, Temple, TX 76504 Directions (254) 430-0390
-
2
The Raeda Group, PLLC500 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 366-2428
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibbons?
About Dr. Kaitlan Gibbons, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1336565787
Education & Certifications
- Central Texas Veteran's Healthcare System
- Huntington Va Medical Center
- American School of Professional Psychology - Washington DC
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibbons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibbons works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibbons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibbons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.