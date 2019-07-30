Kaitlin Kraemer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kaitlin Kraemer, PA-C
Overview
Kaitlin Kraemer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Scottsdale, AZ.
Kaitlin Kraemer works at
Locations
Steward Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center16100 N 71st St Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 656-0016
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listens, informative, answers questions, etc.
About Kaitlin Kraemer, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1548507445
Frequently Asked Questions
Kaitlin Kraemer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kaitlin Kraemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kaitlin Kraemer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kaitlin Kraemer.
