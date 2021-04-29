Kaitlin Stapleton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kaitlin Stapleton, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kaitlin Stapleton, FNP
Kaitlin Stapleton, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR.
Kaitlin Stapleton works at
Kaitlin Stapleton's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Oregon Neurosurgical & Spine Associates2900 STATE ST, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 779-1672Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Kaitlin for appointments before and after my surgery. She had obviously reviewed my chart prior to my appointments. During my appointments, she listened to me well, addressed all of my concerns, answered all my questions thoroughly, and was very knowledgeable in her answers. I had additional questions after my appointments and sent her messages through the electronic MyChart system. She got back to me in a reasonable amount of time and completely answered my questions. The other staff in the clinic were very professional in my dealing with them. I would definitely recommend this clinic to others.
About Kaitlin Stapleton, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033636279
Kaitlin Stapleton accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kaitlin Stapleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kaitlin Stapleton works at
2 patients have reviewed Kaitlin Stapleton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kaitlin Stapleton.
Appointments with Kaitlin Stapleton can be scheduled online or over the phone.