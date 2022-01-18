See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fort Myers, FL
Kaitlyn Kerr, APRN

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kaitlyn Kerr, APRN

Kaitlyn Kerr, APRN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Kaitlyn Kerr works at Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - S Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Lehigh Acres, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kaitlyn Kerr's Office Locations

  1
    Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - S Fort Myers
    9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 205, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 610-0866
  2
    Lee Community Healthcare at Lehigh
    5705 Lee Blvd Ste 1, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 610-0868
  3
    Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - E Fort Myers
    4040 Palm Beach Blvd Ste F, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 610-0867

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 18, 2022
The staff overall is wonderful, very nice!
About Kaitlyn Kerr, APRN

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1588213391
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • HealthPark Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Kaitlyn Kerr, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kaitlyn Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kaitlyn Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Kaitlyn Kerr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kaitlyn Kerr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaitlyn Kerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaitlyn Kerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

