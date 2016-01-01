Kaitlyn Smallwood, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kaitlyn Smallwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kaitlyn Smallwood, OTR
Overview of Kaitlyn Smallwood, OTR
Kaitlyn Smallwood, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Augusta, GA.
Kaitlyn Smallwood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kaitlyn Smallwood's Office Locations
-
1
St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-5222
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kaitlyn Smallwood?
About Kaitlyn Smallwood, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- 1821508631
Frequently Asked Questions
Kaitlyn Smallwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kaitlyn Smallwood works at
Kaitlyn Smallwood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kaitlyn Smallwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaitlyn Smallwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaitlyn Smallwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.