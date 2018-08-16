Kaitlyn Spradling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kaitlyn Spradling
Overview of Kaitlyn Spradling
Kaitlyn Spradling is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Kaitlyn Spradling's Office Locations
Midvale Clinic1460 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746 Directions (520) 573-0966
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Nurse practitioner Spradling Is such a gem. She is patient, kind, professional, and overall cares about her patients. I’m happy that I was able to find such a caring and kind nurse practitioner to take over my care.
About Kaitlyn Spradling
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750827077
Kaitlyn Spradling accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kaitlyn Spradling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kaitlyn Spradling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kaitlyn Spradling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaitlyn Spradling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaitlyn Spradling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.