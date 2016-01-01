Dr. Annambhotla accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kala Annambhotla, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kala Annambhotla, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Annambhotla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Independent Behavioral Health Associates430 N Tucson Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 325-4837
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Annambhotla?
About Dr. Kala Annambhotla, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790840510
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Annambhotla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Annambhotla works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Annambhotla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Annambhotla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Annambhotla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Annambhotla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.