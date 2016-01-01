See All Psychotherapists in Plano, TX
Kalena Terry, LMFT

Psychotherapy
Overview

Kalena Terry, LMFT is a Psychotherapist in Plano, TX. 

Kalena Terry works at Grow Therapy in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    6860 Dallas Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 890-6239
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders
Grief
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    About Kalena Terry, LMFT

    • Psychotherapy
    • English
    • 1932731056
