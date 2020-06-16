Kali Edwards, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kali Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kali Edwards, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kali Edwards, NP
Kali Edwards, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Kali Edwards works at
Kali Edwards' Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Breast Surgery4000 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Kali Edwards ever since Dr. Potts left. I have chosen to keep her as my primary physician ever since (close to 10 years now). I have never had a bad experience. I have a great many health issues. She has never failed to assist me with any of these. I find her very pleasant, intelligent, helpful and available. Her knowledge is first rate. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Kali Edwards, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770736258
Frequently Asked Questions
Kali Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kali Edwards using Healthline FindCare.
Kali Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Kali Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kali Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kali Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kali Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.