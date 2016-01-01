Kalicia Christie accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kalicia Christie, ARNP
Overview of Kalicia Christie, ARNP
Kalicia Christie, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Kalicia Christie's Office Locations
Diabetes/Glandlar Disease Clin5107 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8612Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Kalicia Christie, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033775572
