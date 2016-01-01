Kalie Coslet accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kalie Coslet, PA-C
Overview
Kalie Coslet, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in La Mesa, CA.
Kalie Coslet works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grossmont Orthopaedics5565 Grossmont Center Dr Ste 540, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 462-3131Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kalie Coslet?
About Kalie Coslet, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1992181457
Frequently Asked Questions
Kalie Coslet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kalie Coslet works at
Kalie Coslet has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kalie Coslet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kalie Coslet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kalie Coslet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.