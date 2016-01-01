Dr. Doraiswamy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalpana Doraiswamy, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kalpana Doraiswamy, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Doraiswamy works at
Locations
1
New York Spine & Sport Rehabilitation Medicine1250 Waters Pl Ste 710, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (914) 693-8109
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kalpana Doraiswamy, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1720151541
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Doraiswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doraiswamy.
