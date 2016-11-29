See All Physicians Assistants in Houston, TX
Kalpita Shah, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kalpita Shah, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX. 

Kalpita Shah works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Texas MD Anderson Canc
    1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-6161
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 29, 2016
    I would recommend Ms. Shah. She follows evidence based clinical guidelines and does not over prescribe antibiotics. I got better with her supportive care when I was ill with a severe sore throat. She had great bedside manners and was professional.
    About Kalpita Shah, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720147465
