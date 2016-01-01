Kalynn Harstad, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kalynn Harstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kalynn Harstad, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kalynn Harstad, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Indiana Univ/Purdue University - Indianapolis.
Kalynn Harstad works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health University Heights4200 S EAST ST, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 972-9715
Insurance Accepted
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kalynn Harstad?
About Kalynn Harstad, LCSW
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1972071405
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Univ/Purdue University - Indianapolis
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kalynn Harstad using Healthline FindCare.
Kalynn Harstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kalynn Harstad works at
Kalynn Harstad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kalynn Harstad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kalynn Harstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kalynn Harstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.