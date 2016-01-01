Kamrin Macki accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kamrin Macki, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kamrin Macki, FNP-C
Kamrin Macki, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Forks, ND.
Kamrin Macki works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kamrin Macki's Office Locations
-
1
Altru Health System1000 S Columbia Rd, Grand Forks, ND 58201 Directions (701) 780-6000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kamrin Macki?
About Kamrin Macki, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073605408
Frequently Asked Questions
Kamrin Macki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kamrin Macki works at
Kamrin Macki has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kamrin Macki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kamrin Macki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kamrin Macki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.