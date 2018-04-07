Dr. Kandace Haines, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kandace Haines, OD is an Optometrist in Delray Beach, FL.
Ocean Optics900 E Atlantic Ave Ste 17, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (561) 265-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This was one of the best experiences I've ever had the office is amazing the location is perfect and the staff is the most friendly ever
- Optometry
- English
- 1215211073
Dr. Haines has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Haines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.