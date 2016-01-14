See All General Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Kandace Shaw, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kandace Shaw, PA

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kandace Shaw, PA

Kandace Shaw, PA is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Kandace Shaw works at SHMG Urology - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Monisha Sudarshan, MD
Dr. Monisha Sudarshan, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Federico Aucejo, MD
Dr. Federico Aucejo, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Diya Alaedeen, MD
Dr. Diya Alaedeen, MD
4.3 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Kandace Shaw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7333
  2. 2
    SHMG Urologic Oncology
    145 Michigan St NE Ste 5500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kandace Shaw?

    Jan 14, 2016
    Great people person, she has a great calming personality and was very helpful after surgery and saw her after for another matter and she was awesome!!
    Lisa S in Bremen, IN — Jan 14, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kandace Shaw, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Kandace Shaw, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kandace Shaw to family and friends

    Kandace Shaw's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kandace Shaw

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kandace Shaw, PA.

    About Kandace Shaw, PA

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699714824
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kandace Shaw, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kandace Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kandace Shaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kandace Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kandace Shaw works at SHMG Urology - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Kandace Shaw’s profile.

    Kandace Shaw has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kandace Shaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kandace Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kandace Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kandace Shaw, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.