Kandace Shaw, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kandace Shaw, PA
Kandace Shaw, PA is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Kandace Shaw works at
Kandace Shaw's Office Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7333
SHMG Urologic Oncology145 Michigan St NE Ste 5500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great people person, she has a great calming personality and was very helpful after surgery and saw her after for another matter and she was awesome!!
About Kandace Shaw, PA
- General Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Kandace Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
