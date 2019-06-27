Kandy Kobar, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kandy Kobar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kandy Kobar, OTR
Overview of Kandy Kobar, OTR
Kandy Kobar, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Grapevine, TX.
Kandy Kobar's Office Locations
North Texas Orthopedics2535 Ira E Woods Ave # 101, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 803-4398
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kandy is an excellent occupational therapist. Very knowledgeable and effective
About Kandy Kobar, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- 1053363721
Kandy Kobar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kandy Kobar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kandy Kobar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kandy Kobar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kandy Kobar.
