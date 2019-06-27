See All Occupational Therapists in Grapevine, TX
Kandy Kobar, OTR

Occupational Therapy
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kandy Kobar, OTR

Kandy Kobar, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Grapevine, TX. 

Kandy Kobar works at North Texas Orthopedics in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kandy Kobar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas Orthopedics
    2535 Ira E Woods Ave # 101, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 803-4398
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 27, 2019
    Kandy is an excellent occupational therapist. Very knowledgeable and effective
    Alan C — Jun 27, 2019
    About Kandy Kobar, OTR

    Specialties
    • Occupational Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053363721
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kandy Kobar, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kandy Kobar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kandy Kobar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kandy Kobar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kandy Kobar works at North Texas Orthopedics in Grapevine, TX. View the full address on Kandy Kobar’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kandy Kobar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kandy Kobar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kandy Kobar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kandy Kobar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

