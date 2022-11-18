See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Easley, SC
Super Profile

Dr. Kara Dodgens, OD

Optometry
4.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kara Dodgens, OD

Dr. Kara Dodgens, OD is an Optometrist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Optometry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama Birmingham School Of Optometry.

Dr. Dodgens works at Clemson Eye in Easley, SC with other offices in Clemson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dodgens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clemson Eye, Easley
    15 SOUTHERN CENTER CT, Easley, SC 29642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 855-6800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Clemson Eye, Clemson
    931 TIGER BLVD, Clemson, SC 29631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 654-6706
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Dry Eyes
Dry Macular Degeneration Management
Astigmatism
Dry Eyes
Dry Macular Degeneration Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyeglass Fitting Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kara Dodgens, OD

    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710186572
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Alabama Birmingham School Of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Carolina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kara Dodgens, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodgens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dodgens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dodgens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodgens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodgens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodgens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodgens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

