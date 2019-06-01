See All Counselors in Round Rock, TX
Kara Fowler, CDE is a Counselor in Round Rock, TX. 

Kara Fowler works at Ronald Only DO in Round Rock, TX.

Locations

    Ronald Only DO
    Ronald Only DO
1106 S Mays St Ste 110, Round Rock, TX 78664
(512) 733-9570

Jun 01, 2019
Kara is amazing. She is patient, kind, and supportive. She knows so much about trauma-informed care and is constantly learning new things to help her clients. She is incredibly experienced and has certifications or in-depth knowledge in so many subjects: nutrition, EMDR, acupuncture, Integrated Listening Systems, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, biofeedback, Acceptance Commitment Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Emotional Freedom Techniques, and so many more. Kara is truly phenomenal as a person and as a clinician.
About Kara Fowler, CDE

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861606774
Frequently Asked Questions

Kara Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Kara Fowler works at Ronald Only DO in Round Rock, TX.

9 patients have reviewed Kara Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

