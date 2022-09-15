Kara Fur, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kara Fur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kara Fur, MSN
Overview
Kara Fur, MSN is a Pain Management Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine371 E Paces Ferry Rd NE Ste 730, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (470) 322-4113Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I scheduled an appointment with Kara to help me with my excruciating pain all over my back and in my pelvis area. She was the most caring, attentive, and smartest doctor I have seen since my nightmare with pain began. She found out what is wrong with me and did an injection and prescribed me medicines. My first time without pain in a year!!! I have cried tears of joy
About Kara Fur, MSN
- Pain Management
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1275802365
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Kara Fur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kara Fur accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Kara Fur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Fur.
