Kara Fur, MSN

Pain Management
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Kara Fur, MSN is a Pain Management Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Kara Fur works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
    371 E Paces Ferry Rd NE Ste 730, Atlanta, GA 30305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 322-4113
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Radiculopathy
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Radiculopathy

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kara Fur, MSN

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275802365
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kara Fur, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kara Fur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kara Fur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kara Fur accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Kara Fur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kara Fur works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Kara Fur’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Kara Fur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kara Fur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kara Fur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kara Fur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

